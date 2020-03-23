Twyford Parish Council consider creating climate emergency action plan

Parish councillors in Twyford are considering creating their own climate emergency action plan because they feel the borough’s plan is not specific enough for Twyford.

Cllr Bridget Ditcham and Cllr John Bowley raised the issue at a full council meeting at the end of last month, and said they want a ‘more tangible’ plan for the village.

In January, Wokingham Borough Council committed £50million towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030, with a number of projects planned to achieve its ambition.

Speaking at the parish council meeting, Cllr Ditcham said: “John and I had a long discussion regarding the climate emergency action plan.

“Wokingham already have one, [we have] got nothing against Wokingham’s action plan, it’s all very good. But it’s a list of words – there’s nothing specific in there.

“If we believe that we want a climate action plan it has to mean something and we have got to be able to action it.”

Cllr Bowley added: “We haven’t really got a lot of land to stick solar panels on so for us it’s got to be much more tangible.”

Cllr Bowley added that the parish council is looking to renovate its pavilion and has spoken with Finchampstead Baptist Centre about aspects such as ground source heating as it’s ‘much more sustainable’.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for climate emergency at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “I think it is fantastic that local communities want to follow Wokingham Borough Council’s lead and actively take steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

“The climate emergency action plan that I launched in January was an initial view of the actions and initiatives we believe are required to reach carbon neutral, as a borough, by 2030.

“There was always going to be the need for our local town and parish councils to take their own steps and undertake their own initiatives and I welcome Twyford Parish Council deciding to do so.

“We already have a multitude of ideas I would be happy to share with them that they could choose to implement locally.

“From installing more living lampposts like the one we have already provided, to allocating some of their owned land for planting some of the 250,000 trees that we have announced, to finding building space for green walls and moss land, or passing a motion to remove single use plastics from their town.”