Residents raise concerns over potential housing developments in Charvil

Concerns over flooding and lack of infrastructure have been raised regarding sites considered for potential housing developments.

As part of the draft local plan, a total of 160 homes are being suggested for development in Charvil, with 85 for land east of Park View Drive North and 75 for land west of Park Lane.

Resident Greg Elphick said: “It’s a field that our gardens in Park View Drive North back on to and it’s lovely, but the farthest third is often, in heavy rain, flooded.

“It seems to me like they are proposing to build on an area which will either be at risk of flooding on its own or I think [has a] significant risk of creating further flood problems for the people on the other side of the A4 in Charvil Meadow Road.

“We can’t say no, no never, but you’ve got to say there are no proposals that we can see which are really going to mitigate the increased flood risk.”

Greg also raised concerns over traffic and congestion, stating that in the mornings it is difficult to turn left or right out of Park View Drive North.

John James, a resident of that road, said: “We’ve got genuine concerns, particularly about this site that’s flooding.”

Concerns have also been raised over added pressure on shops in the area, Charvil Piggott Primary School in Park Lane and doctor’s surgeries in the surrounding areas, including Twyford.

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said that it welcomed comments on the draft local plan consultation. The consultation closes tomorrow (Friday).

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/planning-policy/planning-policy-information/local-plan-update