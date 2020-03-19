Twyford councillor voices concerns over flooding at potential housing development site

A Twyford councillor has voiced his concerns over a site considered for potential development in the village being at risk of flooding.

As part of the draft local plan, land at Bridge Farm in Twyford is being considered for the potential development of 150 homes.

Raising concerns at Twyford Parish Council’s full council meeting last month, Cllr Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford) said: “We now know because of the recent wet weather that the site floods.”

Cllr Bridget Ditcham stated that if the development were to go ahead, the council would like to have ‘some control’ over the type of housing, roads and ‘where they come out’.

In a statement, Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning, said: “The western and southern edge of site is at risk of flooding.

“However, this would not prevent development with the majority not being at risk of flooding. The proposed number of homes on the site has been adjusted down to take account of the portion of the site at flood risk. No homes would be built in any area at risk of flooding.”

A public consultation on the draft local plan is open until Friday, March 20 at wokingham.gov.uk