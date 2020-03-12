Crime conference set to be held by Wokingham Borough Council and Thames Valley Police

A crime conference is being held by Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) and Thames Valley Police (TVP) this Friday.

The event is set to give residents an insight into ways they can recognise the signs of crimes such as telephone and doorstep scams and courier fraud, and what to do if they become victims.

From 1.30pm, speakers from the CID burglary team and cyber protection, and the Public Protection team at TVP, are set to share ways of cracking down on such criminals as well as prevention measures to not become a victim.

Towards the end of the event, residents will also have the opportunity to take part in a question and answer session.

Cllr Michael Firmager, deputy executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Being a victim of crime can be very distressing, this is especially true of individuals who may have fallen victim to burglary or fraud offences, it can feel extremely personal.

“The council is an active member of the Wokingham Community Safety Partnership which looks at a multi-agency approach to tackling crime and disorder issues.

“We are therefore very pleased to announce the first of a series of crime prevention conferences that puts the community at the forefront.

“The conference will be an excellent opportunity to hear from experts who will be giving vital advice and tips on how to reduce your chances of becoming a victim of crime.”