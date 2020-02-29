Wokingham Borough Council launch new smear test initiative

The council has launched a new initiative in a bid to encourage more people to take smear tests.

The scheme sees six childminders joining to help mothers in the area find the time to go for the cervical screening appointment.

According to research by Cancer Research UK, one obstacle faced by women is the lack of time they have to attend a screening, with statistics showing that less than three-quarters of women invited to appointments actually attend.

Another report carried out by Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust has also revealed the difficulties of childcare contributing to mother’s lack of attendance.

The council has identified half-a-dozen childminders set to offer one-hour free childcare.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services, said: “We hope that this new initiative helps hundreds of mum’s across the borough in attending their cervical screening appointments.

“It’s extremely important to remove barriers that local mother’s might face. We’re proud to be working in partnership with childminders to promote this free childminding service.”

Women wishing to find their nearest participating childminder can contact: earlyyears@wokingham.gov.uk.