Council plant 20 trees at Dinton Pastures as part of climate action plan

Staff, volunteers and council members gathered together to plant 20 silver birch trees at Dinton Pastures.

The planting, which aims to help the borough on its journey to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, saw Wokingham Borough Mayor Cllr Bill Soane join staff from Dinton Pastures and Squires Garden Centre in Wokingham to plant trees on a disused part of the park.

Squires, which is running a nationwide ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign pledging to donate 300 silver birch trees to green spaces and parks near its centres, teamed up with Wokingham Borough Council to provide the trees.

As part of its Climate Emergency Action Plan, adopted last month, the council has committed to planting 250,000 trees over the next five years.

Cllr Soane said: “It was a fantastic sunny morning to get out and enjoy one of the destination countryside parks in our borough for this important initiative.”

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for climate emergency, said: “Squire’s should be applauded for giving something back to the local area and being climate conscious at the same time.”

The planting took place on Wednesday, February 12.