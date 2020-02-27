Plans submitted for new £1.8m Dinton Activity Centre in Hurst

Plans for a new £1.8million Dinton Activity Centre have been submitted by Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) following a public consultation.

Designs for the new centre, which is set to be built next to the existing one in Sandford Lane, now include Siberian larch cladding which changes over time to blend into the natural surroundings.

Since the public consultation, plans have developed with the six large red windcatchers being replaced with three smaller neutral grey ones, in a bid to address concerns surrounding their appearance.

A number of eco-friendly features such as air source heat lamps, and photovoltaic panels on the roof, both of which will reduce the centre’s demand for energy, have been added to support WBC’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

Other alterations include the changing room being upgraded to a full ‘Changing Spaces’ facility, more cycle parking spaces being added to the lakeside of the building, with dragonfly artwork on the east and west sides of the building.

Cllr Michael Firmager, deputy executive member for environment and leisure, said: “It’s exciting to see us move one step closer to our new Dinton Activity Centre. This is an incredibly important investment which will benefit residents across the borough.

“We’ve listened carefully to people’s comments during our consultation and hope they will enjoy seeing their feedback reflected in our updated designs. It’s also encouraging to see so many green features added, which will support us on our journey to be carbon neutral.”

Alex Pullin, from HLM Architects, said: “From the onset of this project, we have been working closely with Workingham Borough Council and local residents to develop a well-suited replacement for the Dinton Activity Centre, which is reflective of the community’s needs and requirements. Feedback from the ongoing consultations and drop-in sessions have helped to shape the final design of the new centre.”

Subject to planning, work is set to start in the summer with the aim for the centre to open in the autumn. The current centre will continue to operate as normal while the new centre is built.