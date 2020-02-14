Theresa May visits Happy Hours Pre-School following their 50th anniversary

Youngsters and staff at a pre-school continued last year’s golden anniversary celebrations with a visit from MP Theresa May on Friday.

The former Prime Minister arrived at Happy Hours Pre-School and helped build towers with the children and engaged in a number of activities.

The pre-school, situated in the grounds of Polehampton Infant School, started in 1968 and celebrated its 50th year in 2019.

Mrs May spent more than 40 minutes chatting to youngsters, volunteers and staff and was presented with a bouquet of flowers and a hand-drawn picture.

Kate Cromar, manager at the pre-school, said: “It was really nice and she was very engaged in it all.”

Kate spoke to Mrs May about the nursery’s long-term goal to expand by acquiring a new building for the nursery on the existing school site.

She said: “What I said to her is when you’re in Parliament discussing early years or education budgets and things like that, could she recall what she experienced here today and think of us and the demands on the pre-school.

“I think she’s a really hands-on MP and really engages with her community.

“Whatever your political views it can’t be faulted that she is very much a physical figure, she’s not shying away behind a Parliamentary bench. She’s involved in the community and she’s very personable and she’s very nice.”