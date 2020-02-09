SITE INDEX

    • Hurst youngsters raise more than £200 for Australian bushfires

    Three young schoolgirls have raised more than £200 for animals affected by the Australian bushfires.

    Nine-year-olds Ayla Phillips, Poppy Boydon and Summer Crocombe, all in year five at St Nicholas Primary School, School Road, Hurst, spent a week standing at the school gates, collecting donations as people arrived and departed.

    The trio, who raised a total of £217.43, were inspired to raise money after seeing animals in distress on the news.

    They also spoke to staff and pupils in assembly about the affected anim-als and how charities are rescuing and caring for them and planting trees to replace koala habitats.

    Headteacher Debra McGrail said: “Thanks to the generosity of parents, staff and pupils, they have raised an amazing £217.43 for the appeal.

    “The staff at St Nicholas School are extremely proud of the girls for taking the initiative to raise much needed funds for this worthwhile cause.”

