Hurst youngsters raise more than £200 for Australian bushfires

02:00PM, Sunday 09 February 2020
Three young schoolgirls have raised more than £200 for animals affected by the Australian bushfires.
Nine-year-olds Ayla Phillips, Poppy Boydon and Summer Crocombe, all in year five at St Nicholas Primary School, School Road, Hurst, spent a week standing at the school gates, collecting donations as people arrived and departed.
The trio, who raised a total of £217.43, were inspired to raise money after seeing animals in distress on the news.
They also spoke to staff and pupils in assembly about the affected anim-als and how charities are rescuing and caring for them and planting trees to replace koala habitats.
Headteacher Debra McGrail said: “Thanks to the generosity of parents, staff and pupils, they have raised an amazing £217.43 for the appeal.
“The staff at St Nicholas School are extremely proud of the girls for taking the initiative to raise much needed funds for this worthwhile cause.”
