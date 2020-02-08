Wargrave community pay tribute to former Sultan of Oman

Tributes have been paid to the Sultan of Oman by the Wargrave community following his death last month.

The Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, who owned Wargrave Manor, died in January at the age of 79.

The Sultan, who hosted a banquet and reception for 250 people on Mill Green in 1985, was commemorated by two organisations he helped in the community.

Graham Howe, chairman of Wargrave Festival said: “The Wargrave Festival committee was aided by the Sultan many years ago with the loan of a marquee and food which helped grow the Festival into the bi-annual set of events it is today.”

In a letter to the Omani royal family, Sally Akers, executive headteacher at the Robert Piggott CE Schools, said: “It was with deep sorrow that we at the Robert Piggott CE Schools learned of the passing of The Sultan Qaboos of Oman.

“In 2002 the Sultan gave permission for his workforce at Wargrave Manor to spend time at Robert Piggott Infant School refurbishing our swimming pool, the surrounding area and the changing rooms. We were hugely grateful and were delighted when arrangements were made for the whole school to spend the day at the Manor in 2003.”

Following his death, villager Belinda Bixby signed the book of condolences thanking him on behalf of the Wargrave community.