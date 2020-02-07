New Twyford Green Taskforce aims to keep village 'green, clean and healthy'

A new taskforce is aiming to keep Twyford ‘green, clean and healthy’.

The Twyford Green Taskforce working group was established mid-January and parish councillors were given the chance to join up at a meeting on Tuesday, January 28.

Cllr Rohan Abeywardana told the meeting: “A major reason for people moving to Twyford or sticking in Twyford is because it’s green, it’s clean and it’s safe to bring up kids, with good schools.

“That’s something that I would like the council to be promoting moving forward and to make sure that is protected, even with development in the surrounding areas.”

He added that the taskforce could help combat mental health issues and loneliness.

As discussed at a meeting in September, the group’s first project, Green Prescription, involves health organisations and the NHS encouraging people with mental health issues to seek ‘more social ways of dealing with mental health’ problems, including gardening and working outside.

Cllr Abeywardana said: “[The initiative will see us] working with our local GP surgery and the social prescribers and ensur-ing that people who have mental health issues are able to not just go to medication to help them but are able to work in a club, community or a group to get out to speak to people and work with nature.”

Cllr Claire Scull volunteered to be in the working group, joining Cllr Teresa Ramsden and Cllr Malcolm Bray, who put themselves forward at a parish lands committee meeting last month.

Cllr Abeywardana added: “We have got a volunteer from TATA [Twyford Allotments Tenants’ Association] who has come forward.

“After I have got a group of people together, I’m going to be looking to get a number of organisations within Twyford to actually help support this initiative by providing funding to help set up a launch event and also to publicise the initiative within the community.”