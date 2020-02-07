Twyford councillor calls for second level to be built on station car park

A Twyford councillor has called for a second level to be built on the car park at the village’s railway station.

Speaking at a Twyford Parish Council meeting on Tuesday, Wokingham Borough councillor Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford) said he proposed an idea to construct a second deck at Twyford station to the executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, at a recent meeting.

Cllr Conway said: “I’ve suggested that if there is a bit of an impasse in persuading rail authorities to put an extra deck on the car park, the way forward on that might be for the council to actually pay for the capital costs of constructing that second deck in return for an agreement to split the revenue coming from that.

“That should surely interest the rail authorities – they wouldn’t have to pay for the actual construction of a second level.”

Cllr Conway told the Advertiser: “The rail authorities have been reluctant to invest in a second deck at the existing car park.”

In response to Cllr Conway’s comment a spokesperson for GWR said: “GWR has supported a number of bids for funding to increase car parking at Twyford Station but to date these have not been successful.

“We are committed to working with our partners to find the best value solution to improve parking at the station and are keen to explore alternative design options.”

Cllr Conway added that the idea seems like a ‘good deal’ for all, including the borough council, ‘which finds it easier to raise money for capital projects than find new sources of revenue’.

He said that the expansion has to be part of a ‘package of measures’ which would include more encouragement for villagers to take up cycling to the station as well as improved transport links.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Conway said: “I think everyone is in agreement we should be putting a lot of emphasis on public transport alternatives to people driving to the station. I know the council is committed to that and that’s good news.”