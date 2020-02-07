Walkers find out about trees in Dinton Pastures Country Park

Participants of all ages enjoyed a lesson in tree identification at a country park on Sunday.

Twenty adults and children were led through Dinton Pastures Country Park by expert tree walks leader Marcus Wheeler to learn how to identify a tree in winter through various clues.

These include dried leaves, bark, buds, seeds and fruit on the ground and the tree silhouette.

Anna Iwaschkin, Reading tree wardens co-ordinator, said: “Since the announcement of the climate change emergency the importance of trees has come to the fore and many members of the public are fascinated in learning more about them.”

For more information visit: www.readingtreewardens.org.uk

