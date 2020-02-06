Attendees enjoy french inspired coffee morning in Twyford

A taste of France was on offer on Thursday as nearly 50 people enjoyed a coffee morning at Emma’s Kitchen in Twyford.

The event, hosted by the Twyford Twinning Association in a bid to fundraise and raise the profile of the group, saw guests spend time talking and getting to know each other while enjoying a French-inspired spread including tea, coffee, croissants and pains au chocolat.

The event also featured a raffle.

Hazel Evans, chairman of the Twyford Twinning Association said: “We've been twinned with Cuincy [in northern France] for two years but a lot of people in the village don't even we are twinned so we were trying to raise awareness of the fact that we are twinned.

“[The event was] also to raise money because we have no funding. We have no source of funding which we have need to pay for admin and to pay for when the French people come over.”