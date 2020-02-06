New strategy to tackle homlessness adopted by Wokingham Borough Council

A new strategy which aims to tackle homelessness in Wokingham borough was adopted at a full council meeting on Thursday night.

The initiative, which runs from 2020 to 2024, outlines four key priorities: building more affordable homes, tackling hidden homelessness, working towards ending rough sleeping and supporting vulnerable residents.

The strategy looks at working with partner establishments in the borough, exploring options to develop a pilot Housing First or similar scheme,focusing on early intervention and prevention, addressing rough sleeping and assessing hidden homelessness.

It also includes refreshing the policy on how the council allocates social housing, building affordable homes and supporting vulnerable residents in the borough.

Cllr John Kaiser, the council’s executive member for finance and housing, said: “Homelessness can have long term consequences for those affected.

“As a result, reducing homelessness and rough sleeping is a key priority for the council.

“Having a home should be a basic human right. That’s why we at the council prioritise so highly tackling homelessness and ending rough sleeping.”

For more information visit www.wokingham.gov.uk and search ‘homelessness’.