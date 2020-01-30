Twyford family raise money for tree planting project in Stanlake Meadow

A family from Twyford have set up a project to transform a part of Stanlake Meadow back into woodland.

The Big Twyford Tree Planting Project 2020 was initiated by Twyford resident Rebecca Howard’s daughters Eve, 11 and Eliane, seven, who wanted to design their own woodland after collecting tree seeds from Ruscombe woods.

Inspired by the idea, Rebecca contacted Wokingham Borough Council in November, which told her they were looking for suitable spaces in Twyford.

She later got a message from Twyford Parish Council, which said it had a space available.

After a meeting, the parish council has allocated ‘quite a big area in Stanlake Meadow to re-wild’ and ‘turn back into a forest’.

Rebecca, with the support of the parish council, hopes to involves the whole community in doing ‘something positive and something for the future’.

She has set up a crowdfunding page to raise funds towards buying trees for a planting day on Saturday, November 28.

The page has raised more than £1,000 of its target of £2,000 to pay for all of the trees.

Rebecca added that the group is initially hoping to plant 50 trees in November, with people who have sponsored a tree getting a dedication plaque.

The Big Plant Nursery on Wargrave Road will also be at the event, offering advice on how best to plant and look after them.

Rebecca said: “From a future point of view, I think it’s great for children to learn that they can affect positively on our planet.

“It doesn’t have to be a big organisation doing something it can be just a handful of people that can make a difference.

“The hope is that we establish the woodland and that it becomes something that we can build on each year.”

Cllr Malcolm Bray, vice chairman of the parish lands committee, said:“The parish council were delighted to hear from the Howard family with their enthusiasm to ‘make a Twyford forest’.”

For more information about making a pledge visit crowdfunder.co.uk/twyford-tree-planting-project-2020