Youngsters receive prizes for Hare Hatch Sheeplands colouring competition

01:00PM, Sunday 26 January 2020
Youngsters competing in a Christmas colouring competition received their winner’s prizes on Saturday.
The event, hosted by Hare Hatch Sheeplands, also saw the president of Reading Maiden Erlegh Rotary Club receive a cheque for £1,500 on behalf of local charities.
The sum was raised during Santa’s time at the grotto, with cash collections taken during his visit.
Andy Dicks, of Sheeplands, said: “We always enjoy Santa’s stay with us and it is wonderful that local charities will benefit.”
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A Maidenhead road has been closed following the appearance of a large sinkhole.