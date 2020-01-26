SITE INDEX

    • Youngsters receive prizes for Hare Hatch Sheeplands colouring competition

    Youngsters competing in a Christmas colouring competition received their winner’s prizes on Saturday.

    The event, hosted by Hare Hatch Sheeplands, also saw the president of Reading Maiden Erlegh Rotary Club receive a cheque for £1,500 on behalf of local charities.

    The sum was raised during Santa’s time at the grotto, with cash collections taken during his visit.

    Andy Dicks, of Sheeplands, said: “We always enjoy Santa’s stay with us and it is wonderful that local charities will benefit.”

