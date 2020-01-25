Fire Authority defer potential closure of Wargrave Fire Station once again

10:00AM, Saturday 25 January 2020
The potential closure of Wargrave Fire Station has been deferred once again.
In a statement a spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On January 20, the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority agreed the recommendation made by the management committee to extend the deferral period to June 2020.
“This will allow a feasibility study into the potential for a community safety hub at Wargrave Fire Station in collaboration with Wokingham Borough Council and Wargrave Parish Council and will give the crew additional time to achieve their required availability levels.”
