    • Fire Authority defer potential closure of Wargrave Fire Station once again

    The potential closure of Wargrave Fire Station has been deferred once again.

    In a statement a spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On January 20, the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority agreed the recommendation made by the management committee to extend the deferral period to June 2020.

    “This will allow a feasibility study into the potential for a community safety hub at Wargrave Fire Station in collaboration with Wokingham Borough Council and Wargrave Parish Council and will give the crew additional time to achieve their required availability levels.”

