Police re-appeal for help to trace missing man in Sonning

Police are re-appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man last seen in Sonning.

Alexander Stern, who is from the Kensington area of London, was last seen at The Bull Inn in Sonning on Saturday, January 11 at around 7.30pm.

When the 36-year-old was last seen he was wearing dark clothing and was carrying a rucksack. He was also wheeling a suitcase.

It is possible that he is no longer in possession of the rucksack, police say.

Further images of Alexander have been released by Thames Valley Police, one of which is from his last known movements where he is seen wheeling a suitcase, going past Copper Club towards Sonning Bridge on the B478.

Another image shows a smaller version of the suitcase he was wheeling, while a third shows Alexander inside The Bull Inn that evening.

A number of search operations have been taking place which include assistance from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue Team.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Ben Henley, said: “We now have some further images to help in the search for Alexander.

“The police and his family and friends are very concerned for his welfare.

“If you saw Alexander last Saturday or think you may have seen him, please contact Thames Valley Police.

“We hope these images may remind you of what Alexander was wearing and carrying that day and hope this could help trace him.

“If anyone in the area could check any CCTV or dash-cam footage they have and let us know of anything you find which could be related to Alexander, please share this with us.

“If you have information about his whereabouts contact the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting the reference 43200016370.”