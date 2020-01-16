Leader of Wokingham Borough Council responds to recycling petition

The leader of Wokingham Borough Council has responded to a petition calling for changes to the borough’s recycling.

The petition, started by Chris Bingham of Ruscombe-based Binghams Brewery, calls for households to have wheelie bins or bags to keep their paper and cardboard dry by April 2020.

In his response, Cllr John Halsall (Con, Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe) said: “There is a petition to make a change to wheelies in April 2020 in keeping with our neighbouring councils.

“Even if this were the correct direction to go down, a premature change would cost a very large amount of money, far exceeding the cost of not recycling wet paper.

“Any change will have to be carefully planned and introduced in a considered manner.

“Waste disposal and collection is a major cost item. It is inconceivable that such a change will or could occur in April 2020 as the petitioner asked.

“However, thanks to all our residents for their help and support. The ‘stamp out the damp’ measures have been effective, and we shall bring proposals back in due course.”