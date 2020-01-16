Hurst morris people teach exchange students uniquely adapted dance

More than 60 foreign students spent the evening learning the steps to a uniquely adapted morris dance last Friday.

The students, who are currently on exchange programmes at Reading University, took on a dance specifically designed for them by Hurst morris dancer Brian Jones.

Following a dancing demonstration from the Hurst Morris People (HuMP), the students then took on the routine under the guidance of Brian and 13 more HuMP members.

Jenny Tai, 22, from Taiwan, who is studying film, said: “I enjoyed it, it was so energetic.”

Ashley Chow, 21, from Hong Kong and studying marketing, said: “It was cool and fun, very traditional and nice to learn.”

Jane Lansdown, erasmus and study abroad administrator said: “The students’ faces lit up as they watched the dancing. They’d never seen it before.”

Patricia Mathu, 19, from Wisconsin, USA, said: “I loved it, it was super fun. It reminds me of line dancing and country dancing at home.”

HuMP foreman (lead teacher) Judy Jones said: “We told the students about the history of morris and about our dancing. The students joined in with great enthusiasm, life and joy.

“Our dancers and four musicians did a great job introducing our quintessentially English pastime to the students, and helping to spread news about it round the world.”