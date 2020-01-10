Twyford Twinning Association to host French-style coffee morning

Twyford Twinning Association is holding a French inspired coffee morning raising funds to maintain its links with community groups in France.

The event, at Emma’s Kitchen in London Road on Thursday, January 23 between 10.30am and noon, aims to cover future costs of maintaining links between it’s clubs, societies and schools and counterparts in France.

The association, twinned with the French town of Cuincy for almost two years, has previously run events such as the ‘twinning charter signings in Twyford and Cuincy’.

Representatives from both Cuincy and Twyford have also attended eachother’s remembrance parades, and there have been visits from school children from Cuincy to The Colleton School and Dolphin School.

Members are hoping to continue encouraging future joint activities offered by Twyford and other groups, including cycling, theatre, Morris Dancing and archery.

Hazel Evans, chair of Twyford Twinning Association , said: “Looking back we have achieved a lot and are making long lasting friendships with our French counterparts.

“We have enjoyed some fabulous joint events so far and are looking forward to more in the future.

“The association is very grateful for donations and support received to date from local businesses, societies and Twyford Parish Council as well as individual members, however we do need to keep fundraising – so if you would like a little flavour of France and find out more about what we do, we hope to see you at Emma’s Kitchen.”

Limited tickets for the coffee morning are still available, as well as tickets for the Anglo-French concert featuring the High Voltage Singers from Twyford and the Melodie Choir from Cuincy on Saturday, April 18.

These can be obtained via the Twyford Cuincy Twinning Group Facebook or by emailing j.crossman@ymail.com