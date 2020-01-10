Petition calls for Wokingham Borough Council to provide bins to keep recycling dry

A brewery owner has launched a petition calling on Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) to provide households with wheelie bins or bags to keep recycling dry.

Chris Bingham launched the petition, which already has more than 1,100 signatures, on Tuesday.

Writing on the Change.org page, Chris, of Ruscombe-based Binghams Brewery, said: “Paper/card recycling in WBC is not fit for purpose. We are told to keep cardboard and paper dry to prevent it going to landfill/ burning, but are not provided with any means for doing so, other than putting it out just before the bin men come, or putting [the] blue bag on top – which is not a waterproof method.”

Chris told the Advertiser: “We were informed by the council that we should be covering our recycling bins or putting them out minutes before the collection is due.”

But, he continued, that because people are so good at recycling there are more people for whom the bin bags aren’t large enough to go over the black bins used for recycling.

“So the cardboard and papers are getting wet and that leads to the whole lot getting rejected and going to get burnt or going to landfill,” he said.

He added neighbouring councils, including Bracknell and Reading, provide wheelie bins, while the Royal Borough has bins and a bag option for people with less space.

“I think the council just needs to make sure that everyone’s efforts are rewarded by them doing their bit and making sure that it doesn’t go to waste,” he said.

Writing on Change.org, Chris added: “Residents need a scheme that works and fast. There are lots of unhappy residents doing their bit for the environment but then being told it will all be dumped/burned because it is wet. It is unacceptable.”

A WBC spokesman said: “The council’s Stamp out the Damp campaign was always focused on having an instant impact while we work to find the best long-term solution for our residents. It has proved effective so far, with about 60 per cent of our residents working to keep their paper and card recycling protected from rain at the kerbside when collected. We know this is not perfect but it is making a difference for now.

“Prompted by the new issues with recycling wet paper and card, we are looking at all the options to provide the best waste and recycling collection service for our residents long term.”

To view the petition visit: https://www.change.org/p/wokingham-borough-council-get-wokingham-bc-to-provide-a-bin-bag-that-keeps-cardboard-recycling-dry-before-collection