Wokingham libraries encourage youngsters to join reading challenge

Libraries in Wokingham Borough are encouraging youngsters to keep reading through their holiday by joining The Reading Agency’s Winter Mini Challenge.

The national campaign, which started this week and finishes on Monday, January 13, requires participants to read three books of their choice and review them at www.winterreadingchallenge.org.uk.

Participants will unlock a virtual badge and Pugs of the Frozen North certificate by rating and reviewing three books.

During this time, any books added to the site will go towards unlocking the Mini Challenge rewards.

Members will also gain the opportunity to access a host of activities and reading recommendations, a competition and will be able to obtain various Pugs of the Frozen North activity sheets to complete from their local library.

Elizabeth McDonald, young people and families outreach manager at Wokingham Borough Libraries, said: “The winter months provide a fantastic opportunity to improve your little ones reading ability, as it’s easy to snuggle up with a book. That’s why we are delighted to be joining The Reading Agency’s national Winter Mini Challenge.

“There are so many ways to take part, whether you want to pop in to borrow books from our libraries or would prefer to access our e-books instead. We’re encouraging as many children as possible to sign-up.”

The challenge is inspired by the book ‘Pugs of the Frozen North’, written by Philip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre.