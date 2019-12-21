Festive Fun session to take palce at Wargrave Library

03:00PM, Saturday 21 December 2019
Photo from Pixabay
A Festive Fun session will take place at Wargrave Library on Saturday, December 21.
The session, running between 10.30am and 12.30pm, will also include a visit from Father Christmas at 11.30am.
For more information visit wokingham.gov.uk/ libraries/whats-on-in-our-libraries/
