    • Festive Fun session to take palce at Wargrave Library

    A Festive Fun session will take place at Wargrave Library on Saturday, December 21.

    The session, running between 10.30am and 12.30pm, will also include a visit from Father Christmas at 11.30am.

    For more information visit wokingham.gov.uk/ libraries/whats-on-in-our-libraries/

