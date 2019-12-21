Hurst morris dancers learn 'The Prime Minister' on election night

With election night taking over their practice hall, a Morris dancing side from Hurst relocated to a primary school to learn their latest number.

As polling stations closed, The Hurst Morris People (HuMP) relocated to St Nicholas Primary School to learn ‘The Prime Minister’.

Within the number The Prime Minister dances or ‘makes deals’ with crowds of left, right and centre wingers.

It also features Prime Ministerial changes, reshuffles and government defeats.

The officially called ‘Prime Ministerhere’ was written as New Parliament House Jig by John Colville and was inspired by the coalition governments in Australia.

Judy Jones, HuMP’S dancing teacher, initially proposed that her husband Brian teach the topical dance.

Brian said: “With all the changes of movements and position, it was quite a challenge to remember who and where each one of the nine dancers should be.

“We managed to generate quite a bit of chaos and even more laughter. On a day when the outcome of our election seemed highly uncertain, it was good to enjoy some dancing fun with friends.”

For more information visit www.hump.org.uk