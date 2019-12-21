Police officer visits Twyford nursery for 'Road Safety Week'

Youngsters at a day nursery in Twyford enjoyed a visit from a Thames Valley Police traffic officer as part of ‘Road Safety Week’ on Friday, November 22.

Cedar Park Day Nursery, in Bridge Farm Road, welcomed the officer as part of its activities to mark the UK’s largest annual road safety event, which is co-ordinated by road safety charity Brake.

The officer talked about the importance of wearing a seatbelt, and crossing the road with due care, before giving youngsters a tour of the police car and testing the sirens.

Rachel Main, Cedar Park Day Nursery deputy area manager, said: “We are extremely grateful to the traffic officer for taking time out of his busy schedule to talk to our children about road safety.

“This was a brilliant way to round off the learning experience, and has given the children a much greater understanding of the important work they do within the community.”