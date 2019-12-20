Wokingham Borough Council seeks ideas on how to reduce carbon footprint

There is still time to complete a survey sharing ideas on how the council can reduce its carbon footprint.

The survey asks residents to share their eco-friendly tips as well as their ideas for how the council can reduce its carbon footprint to reach carbon neutrality.

In July, the council declared a climate emergency and pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for climate emergency, said: “We’ve committed as a council to become carbon neutral by 2030, but we can’t do it alone.

“We need our residents, businesses, charities and schools to work with us to help emissions, address climate change and secure the future of our planet.”

“We have a lot of very smart residents in the borough who are already trying to reduce their carbon footprint and we want to tap into their knowledge and expertise.

“Even if you think someone else might have already submitted an idea, don’t let that stop you. If we get lots of people submitting the same idea, that tells us how important it is.”

To take part in the survey, which runs until Tuesday, December 31, and submit ideas, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/consultations