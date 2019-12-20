Hurst author speaks of desire to help people 'know who they are'

A former law and human rights advocate who took up a career as an author has spoken of her desire to use her words to encourage people to ‘know who they are’ and ‘be themselves’.

Sangeeta Kaur, known as Sang Ji, who divides her time living in Hurst and in the Caribbean, left her job in law at the end of 2014 to become a full-time writer, as, through her writing she realised she was not ‘living the life’ that she wanted to.

Sang first discovered her passion for writing in about 2007/2008, after finding herself on a ‘soul-searching journey’ and reading books which inspired her to start conservations with herself on the page to discover what she was ‘actually feeling’.

Sang’s first book Kite Envy, I want to be Free, was mainly written on her commute to work and is a ‘collection of modern soul-searching poetry and prose’, ‘made up of a series of her journal entries.

She said: “It’s got a very unique format. I use words and spacing to try and recreate feelings on the inside so instead of just using sentences in a normal way, I was trying to capture what it felt like in a particular moment in time.”

Discussing the book’s publication in December 2015, she added: “It’s really unique, which is great but it caused a lot of problems getting the book out.

“Because the book is about being free to be yourself, I felt that it was really appropriate but some of the editors and publishers I took it to suggested changing the formatting and they wanted me to change the parts that were quirky because it wasn’t going to fit the commercial template.

“I thought well I’m not going to quit my job and all of this just to compromise so I set up an independent publishing company [called Opera on Sarovar Press].”

Sang’s most recent collection, ‘I am the Essence of my World’, which she refers to as ‘distillations’ (short poems) and was published in June 2018, is made up of three volumes, including ‘Inter-Racial Love’, which is about love between different races, cultures and religions, ‘AAP (Water)’, covering healing and ‘Cosmology of She’ which is about ideas of women.

Discussing volume one, ‘Inter-Racial Love’, Sang, whose writing is inspired by her own personal experiences and those of others around her, said: “It’s a love story told through poetry but it tells a love story of people who are not naturally supported to be together.

“Whether it’s people of different races or religions or cultures, for a large part sometimes there are difficulties and problems and challenges either in terms of understanding but often from the culture itself, families, friends social institutions and no one talks about it.

“The saddest thing is that some people just give up on the people they love because they feel they have to choose between either their family or the person because it’s too hard or because they don’t know what to do or they don’t have the support and on a very real level that has knock-on mental health challenges.”

She added: “[Out of all my books], it is the one that I want to drive social and cultural change with.”

Sang, who wants to create a new genre which ‘doesn’t put you into a box’, after being ‘turned away’ from a few bookshops due to them saying her work would not fit under any of the shelf categories, had her first bookshop signing event at Waterstones in Wokingham last month.

Explaining how her writing had taken her to the Caribbean, she said: “I wanted this adventure and I just found myself wanting to write in a particular environment, a really open free environment.”

Discussing her aims as an author, Sang said: “One part of it is breaking down barriers, I would call them the invisible barriers in our society. I also want to represent that part of ourselves that doesn’t always get talked about. Another message is the joy of being yourself, unapologetically and I hope that the energy of that comes through in my work.”

She added that she would like to ‘represent’ the qualities of honesty, sensitivity, love, kindness and truth, and dreams.

“Moving forward I would like to encourage other people to develop the courage to know who they are and be themselves.”

Visit www.sangsnotebook.com to find Sang's books. Kite Envy, I Want You Be Free can be found online and in Waterstones Wokingham and Foyles Bookshops.