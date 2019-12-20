Entrants take on Santa Dash at Dinton Pastures Country Park

A record number of runners turned up at Dinton Pastures Country Park on Saturday for the annual Dinton Santa Dash.

The fundraiser, which saw 650 participants sign up, kicked off at 10.30am with the Mini-Dash, in which youngsters completed one loop of the course, passing both the White Swan and Black Swan lakes.

Entrants of the 5km Santa Dash then set off at 11am sporting a host of festive outfits.

Nuffield Health Wokingham led a warm-up prior to the races and runners were treated to a free mince pie from Waitrose in Wokingham after the race.

Race organiser Ellie Barnes said the event had sold out weeks in advance and had raised £2,100 for local charity, Daisy’s Dream.

She said: “This year marked our third event and we are over the moon with this year’s turnout.”