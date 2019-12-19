Founder of Charvil Matters hopes to expand group in near future

The founder of an eco enterprise which aims to ‘keep Charvil clean, green and eco-friendly’ has spoken of his hopes to expand the group in the near future.

Charvil Matters was initially launched at the Charvil Village Fete earlier this year by founder Sam Akhtar, with support from partner Tasmin Morgan.

The 20-strong group has also received support from Twyford MP Theresa May.

The enterprise aims to ‘bring the community together’ by organising litter picks and attending ‘eco-related events’.

Sam said: “I’ve always been into environmentalism.

“My other half, Tasmin, she’s big on it as well, and we just wanted to do something to give back.

“The aim of the group is to raise awareness of eco-environmentalism on a local level and bring the community together as well.

“There’s a social aspect to it as well where you can meet people in the area, make new friends and really build a community.

“It’s about getting the message out there and speaking to the people in the parishes to say we want to get a green wall built, we want to get electric charging points built. I really want to make Charvil like a model eco village.

“Anything [eco-related] we want to be involved.”

Sam added Donna Stimson, one of the founders of environment group Maidenhead Matters, was the inspiration behind his project.

He added that Theresa May, who was present at the group’s launch, and has participated in a litter picking session, has ‘been a good champion’ and likes what they are doing.

He added: “At the moment it’s focused on Charvil because we wanted to hit it hard and really take ownership of an area but going into the New Year we’re going to be looking at expanding out over the wider Reading/[Berkshire] area.”

To volunteer contact charvilmatters@gmail.com or for more information visit https://www.facebook.com/charvilmatters/ on Facebook or https://twitter.com/charvilmatters on Twitter.