Elderly residents visited by Theresa May at Twyford Christmas party

More than 120 elderly residents enjoyed a visit from MP Theresa May at a Christmas high tea party on Saturday.

Held at The Colleton Primary School, guests were treated to high tea and entertainment from The Colleton School Choir, who also sung songs in Spanish.

The Be A Santa To A Senior event, which has been running for seven years, was organised by a host of businesses including Home Instead Senior Care, Age Concern, The David Brownlow Foundation, TimeFinders and Twyford Together.

Melissa Johnson, co-director at Home Instead Maidenhead, Henley and Wallingford, said: “This event is always so wonderful, it really is a highlight of the Christmas season for us as well as our guests. Everyone works so hard in making it a joyous afternoon and we are very thankful and honoured to be joined by Theresa May who really does go out of her way to spend time with every single person who attends the party.”

