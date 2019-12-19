SITE INDEX

    • Hare Hatch Sheeplands to hold open mic night for talent

    Musicians, entertainers and singers are being invited to Hare Hatch Sheeplands for an open mic night tomorrow (Friday).

    The event, which is set to take place in the coffee shop, asks performers to turn up from 7.30pm.

    Entry is free, while refreshments will be available to purchase.

