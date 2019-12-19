Hare Hatch Sheeplands to hold open mic night for talent

12:00PM, Thursday 19 December 2019
Photo by Emma Sheppard
Musicians, entertainers and singers are being invited to Hare Hatch Sheeplands for an open mic night tomorrow (Friday).
The event, which is set to take place in the coffee shop, asks performers to turn up from 7.30pm.
Entry is free, while refreshments will be available to purchase.
