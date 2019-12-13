Thousands enjoy Christmas Fair at Dinton Pastures on Saturday

More than 3,000 visitors enjoyed a weekend of festive fun at the Dinton Pastures Christmas Fair on Saturday and Sunday.

Fair-goers got the chance to meet Santa and his elf at their grotto, while also enjoying a variety of funfair attractions.

They were also able to get in some Christmas shopping with a host of exhibitors on site.

Food and drink was on offer from vendors including Time 4 A Drink, Dinky Kitchen Limited and The Rollin Inn.

The festive fun continued as a team from Riverways Chicken Farm brought along their reindeer, educating people on their background and allowing them to feed them a treat.

Tanya Lee, Dinton Activity Centre Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to have welcomed so many people to the Dinton Christmas Fair this weekend.

“There were so many festive activities to choose from and it was great to see families and little ones enjoying themselves.

“We were lucky enough to welcome the Bracknell and Wokingham Community Wind Band for a live performance on Sunday. It was lovely to see children joining in with Jingle Bells.”