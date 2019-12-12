Dinton Pastures to host Santa Dash this Saturday

Those across the Wokingham Borough are being encouraged to get festive and take part in the Dinton Santa Dash on Saturday, December 14.

The event in Hurst, hosted by Barnes Fitness, will raise money for charity Daisy’s Dream which supports families and children affected by the loss of someone close to them.

Youngsters are invited to take on the 2km mini-dash from 10.30am costing £12 per entrant, which will see them run a one loop course past the White Swan and Black Swan Lake.

The full 5km Santa Dash – costing £16 - will see attendees tackle paths around lakes within Dinton Pastures Country Park, Sandford, Black Swan and White Swan, from 11am.

All entrants will also be dressed for the occasion, receiving a Santa suit to complete their races, alongside a medal and a mince pie after crossing the finish line.

Festive prizes will also be awarded to the first three males and females to cross the finish line in both the 2km and 5km.

Tanya Lee, Dinton activity centre manager said: “We are delighted to once again host the Dinton Santa Dash.

“The event is well known for its fun and festive atmosphere. I love seeing entrants dressed up in their Santa’s outfits running around the country park and crossing the snowy finish arch.”

Race organiser, Ellie Barnes, of Barnes Fitness, said: “It is exciting to see the Dinton Santa Dash return for the third time.

“This year we are honoured to be raising money for local charity Daisy’s Dream. The work that they do with children and families who have been affected by life threatening illness or bereavement is truly invaluable.”

Participants have until Tuesday, December 10 to enter until spaces fill up.

For more information and to book visit: www.barnesfitness.co.uk/dinton-santa-dash/