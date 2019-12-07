SITE INDEX

    • Singers invited to perform Christmas songs in Charvil on Saturday

    Singers are invited to perform a medley of songs from Christmas films on Saturday.

    Christmas at the Movies is aimed at females of all ages and will be led by music teacher and choir director Suzanne Newman and accompanist Mary Daniels.

    Songs include Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.

    The event will run between 2pm and 4pm at Charvil Village Hall, with tickets costing £10, giving singers the opportunity to keep a copy of the music and enjoy refreshments.

    To join, contact Suzanne Newman on 01189 340589 or email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

