Attendees watch as Twyford turn on Christmas tree lights

11:00AM, Saturday 07 December 2019
About 150 people watched as the Christmas tree lights were switched on in the town on Sunday.
Attendees enjoyed Christmas songs and carols and former Prime Minister Theresa May gave a speech before the lights were turned on at about 5.45pm.
The family event raised more than £340 for Wokingham-based charity Building for the Future.
The event, organised by Twyford Together and sponsored by Amy Goodall-Smith, featured more than 200 wooden stars on the tree depicting Christmas wishes written by children from The Colleton Primary and Polehampton Junior schools.
Amy, of Goodall-Smith Wealth Management Ltd, is inviting people to write a wish on a star for a £1 donation to Building for the Future.
She said the event was ‘a massive success’.
“I think it was even better than last year,” she added.
