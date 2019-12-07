Santa pays a visit to Hare Hatch Sheeplands

Santa Claus paid a visit to a plant nursery on Saturday.

Arriving at Hare Hatch Sheeplands on a horse and carriage provided by children’s charity Just Around The Corner, Father Christmas, along with Frozen stars Princess Anna and Olaf, were greeted by a crowd of excited children.

Youngsters as young as five-weeks-old visited Santa’s plastic-free grotto. Visits are being arranged by The Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh and Sheeplands, with proceeds being donated to

charities in the area, including the Alexander Devine Hospice, Yeldall Manor and Twyford Charities Together.

Santa is set to visit Sheeplands every weekend until Christmas Eve, with Mother Christmas making an appearance for a party on Monday, December 23 and Christmas Eve.

Andy Dicks from Sheeplands said: "There was a great deal of excitement when people realised he had brought Olaf and Princess Anna with him.”