Father Christmas pays visit to St Nicholas Church Christmas Fayre

Father Christmas and a host of stalls and games were enjoyed by visitors as the St Nicholas Church Christmas Fayre returned on Saturday.

Children shared their Christmas wishes with Santa in his grotto at Hurst Village Hall at the annual event.

Fair-goers were also treated to a barbecue from Hurst Scouts, as well as refreshments including mulled wine and a silent auction.

Stalls spanned from children’s crafts to candles, jewellery, lucky dip, cakes, Christmas table decorations and door wreaths made by members of the church.

Music was provided by pupils at St Nicholas Infant School and a chocolate tombola was organised by St Nicholas Junior School.

A raffle draw featured a host of prizes including dinner and theatre tickets for the Mill at Sonning, meals provided by pubs and restaurants and hampers containing items donated by the St Nicholas Church congregation.

The event raised more than £2,500 towards the £100,000 target to refurbish the St Nicholas Parish room.

It is hoped the room, which is used by the Sunday school and for meetings, can be transformed into a space that can be used by community groups in the area.

Rebecca Vaughan, church council secretary, said: “It was really successful – there was a good number of people there throughout the day, it was really relaxed and family orientated and had a good community feel.”