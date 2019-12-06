Twyford dementia charity holds first quiz night

A Twyford-based dementia charity welcomed 114 attendees to their first quiz night on Saturday, November 9.

The event, which took place at Twyford District Youth and Community Centre, was organised by Understanding Dementia charity founder Shirley Pearce and freelance fundraiser Lucy White, with the aim of raising both funds and awareness.

The night – which raised more than £1,000 for the charity - saw attendees enjoy a drink in the bar run by Ian Wisdom, before taking part in a quiz and enjoying a fish supper from Oriental Wok in Twyford.

Attendees also participated in an auction led by auctioneer Ed Thake-Adams featuring items such as paintings from artists in the area and Thames Lido Vouchers.

The group also took part in a raffle featuring ten prizes, all before the night was brought to a close by Shirley, who presented the top three teams with prizes.

The charity is planning to make the quiz night an annual event.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who donated raffle prizes and auction items

Shirley said: “We are delighted that our first annual quiz night was so well attended, really good fun and all worked well.

“The amount raised will help us make even more of a difference to those living with dementia. Our training bridges the gap between awareness of dementia and understanding its effects on the person.

“There is so much we can do to lessen its impact - for more information contact us via our website [at] www.understandingdementia.co.uk”