Dinton Pastures Country Park to hold Christmas fair this weekend

Fairgoers are set to enjoy a weekend of festive entertainment and activities at the Dinton Pastures Christmas Fair on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, running between 10am and 4pm on both days, will feature stalls selling a range of items including handmade jewellery.

Younger visitors are in for a treat with fun fair attractions supplied by Masons Fun Fair, a vintage horse carousel and a Christmas climbing session which will see them scale a 6.5 metre tower.

They will also get the chance to meet Santa or his Elf at their Grotto and take part in activities with Santa’s helpers at their workshop.

The team will also be offering Winter Fire Lighting sessions which will see visitors introduced to the fire triangle, while also learning how to use a flint fire striker.

Riverways Organic Chicken Farm will also be dropping by with their reindeer to share some background information and give visitors the opportunity to feed them a healthy snack.

A variety of festive food and drink will be on offer, including breakfast and jacket potatoes from the Dragonfly Café, while guests will also have the opportunity to engage in a ‘toast your own marshmallow’ activity, led by the Bushcraft instructors.

Movie fanatics will be treated to 26-minute screenings of Shrek the Halls on Saturday, airing every 40 minutes throughout the day.

Tanya Lee, Dinton activity centre manager said: “Due to our Christmas Fair’s popularity last year, we are delighted to announce its return this winter. It is set to be bigger and better than before, with dozens of stalls selling everything from sweets to ‘smellies’, which are ideal for stocking fillers.

“What’s more, there is a whole host of activities to keep your little ones entertained such as Santa’s Grotto or close encounters with reindeers. We look forward to welcoming guests for the festive fun.”