Works begins on new Stanlake Meadow copse walkway

A project to create a walkway through Stanlake Meadow copse in Twyford is well under way.

The project, which started on Wednesday, November 20, aims to ‘improve biodiversity and ‘allow public enjoyment’ through the creation of an easier access.

Conservationist Stephen Loyd is heading up the scheme in conjunction with Twyford Parish Council.

He said: “I hope, over time to gradually increase the amount of light getting into the copse which will benefit the ground flora as it is planned to plant English bluebells next year.

“I hope also to see more local residents become involved with the ongoing care of the site.

“I hope this project will enhance Stanlake Meadow as a place of enjoyment by the community, the area is well served by maturing oak trees and the aim of the project will be to encourage regeneration of native woodland species for people of all ages to come and enjoy.”

Stephen said the area mainly included a plantation of white poplar and various willow trees.

The site also includes some native broadleaf trees and a multi-stem field of maple.

The project has so far seen a 'dead hedge' created on either side of the walkway and hawthorn and holly laid on the northern boundary by volunteers from Conserve Reading on Wednesdays.

The group are set to return next year to pollard some of the willows, clear bramble and conduct some light tree pruning. Any leftover materials will be kept on site and used for log piles in the future.

On Tuesday, three fruit trees were planted in the nearby wildflower strip, donated by Mullie Estate Agents.

The project is being funded by Twyford Parish Council, with the exception of the donated trees.

To volunteer contact the parish clerk at: clerk@twyfordparishcouncil.gov.uk