A new bench has been installed outside Twyford Surgery

A new bench aiming to provide a place for people to sit, wait and socialise has been installed at a doctor’s surgery in Twyford.

Lisa Elliott started the project in April after she arrived early for an appointment at Twyford Surgery and realised there was nowhere for her and her fellow patients to sit while waiting for the doors to open.

Lisa, who received ‘overwhelming’ support for her idea to install a bench after posting on Facebook, also received support after discussing her idea at a Patient Participation Group (PPG) meeting.

The bench, which is made out of ‘reconstituted plastic’, was installed by Halls Builders on Sunday, November 17, and has been funded by Twyford and District Round Table.

Lisa worked alongside the chairman of Twyford Together Rob Yeadon to fund the bench, which had to be ‘environmentally friendly’.

She said: “I’m exhilarated. Whenever I drive by it, I’ll look at that bench and I’ll feel that I have made a contribution. [I’ll feel like I will have] helped a few people.”

Neetan Kathuria, chair of Twyford and District Round Table, said: “It’s not just that it’s a bench that’s going to get lots of use its also a really good local project.”

Rob said: “This was something that was truly the power of social media and it’s really good to be part of it.”

Jo Barrett, practice manager at Twyford Surgery, said: “The staff are really happy with it and we’ve had a lot of comments.”

Jo added that the bench will be useful for patients who are waiting to be picked up or just want a ‘breather’.