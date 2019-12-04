Wokingham Borough Council launch new social care department

A new adult social care department has been launched by Wokingham Borough Council.

Statutory functions previously performed by Optalis, a local authority jointly owned with the Royal Borough, have been brought into Wokingham Borough Council’s (WBC) adult services in a bid to gain more control.

Optalis had previously delivered part of the council’s adult social care services, covering annual reviews for residents, brokerage and some long-term support packages, with the remaining services being provided directly by the council.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, well-being and adult social services, said: “We are always striving to provide the best service for all our residents, especially those who are vulnerable and as the demands on our adult services continues to increase we continue to evolve.

“Wokingham Borough Council and Optalis both have excellent, hard-working, caring staff and we thank them all for providing an excellent service, especially throughout this structural change. By improving processes and removing barriers we will be able to provide a joined up service that allows a more efficient and customer-focused practice.”