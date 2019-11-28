SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Thu, 28
9 °C
Fri, 29
7 °C
Sat, 30
6 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Youngsters to make their own slime at 'stay and play' session

    Youngsters will get the chance to make their own slime during a stay and play session on Sunday.

    The session, which is run every month from 10am to 12pm by Twyford Autistic Carers Together (T.A.C.T) at Twyford and District Youth and Community Centre, will see children personalise their slime by making it glow in the dark, change colour and include a scent they find calming.

    They will then be able to take their creations home to use as ‘extra sensory’ aid over Christmas if they are struggling.

    For more information contact: tact.twyford@outlook.com

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved