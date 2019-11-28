Youngsters to make their own slime at 'stay and play' session

Youngsters will get the chance to make their own slime during a stay and play session on Sunday.

The session, which is run every month from 10am to 12pm by Twyford Autistic Carers Together (T.A.C.T) at Twyford and District Youth and Community Centre, will see children personalise their slime by making it glow in the dark, change colour and include a scent they find calming.

They will then be able to take their creations home to use as ‘extra sensory’ aid over Christmas if they are struggling.

For more information contact: tact.twyford@outlook.com