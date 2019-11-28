Attendees to be visited by Father Christmas at Hurst Christmas Fayre

Attendees are set to enjoy a day of eating, drinking and fun at the St Nicholas Church Christmas Fayre on Saturday.

The event, running between 11am and 3pm at Hurst Village Hall, will include a Father Christmas, a barbecue from the Hurst Scouts, refreshments and cakes, live entertainment, a raffle, silent auction and lucky dips.

Youngsters will also have the chance to take part in craft games and activities, while organisations and charities will host stalls offering a selection of items including jewellery, pottery, candles and Christmas decorations.

Christmas wreaths and decorations are being made by members of the church.

Pupils from St Nicholas Pre-School in Hurst will also be singing at the event, which is being sponsored by Martin & Pole in Wokingham.

The event aims to fundraise towards a £100,000 target to refurbish the St Nicholas Parish room which is used for the Sunday school and meetings, into a room for community groups to use.

Rebecca Vaughan, PCC Secretary, said: “It’s a very community friendly event and it’s normally very busy with lots going on.

“We just hope to raise lots of money for all the organisations that come, that they raise money for themselves also we raise money for the parish room redevelopment.”