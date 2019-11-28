Twyford to switch on their Christmas lights on Sunday

Carols and a twinkling tree await visitors to the village’s Christmas lights switch-on event on Sunday.

The evening, organised by Twyford Together and sponsored by Amy Goodall-Smith, will include Christmas carols at 5pm at Bell Corner and mulled wine.

The Christmas lights will be switched on at 5.30pm by special guests, as yet unnamed.

Amy, of Goodall-Smith Wealth Management Ltd, has given wooden stars to local schools, on which youngsters can write their Christmas wishes.

This year pupils from The Colleton Primary School and Polehampton Junior School will see their stars hung on the tree.

Amy is also inviting members of the community to sign their own wooden star for a donation of £1 for the charity Building for the Future.