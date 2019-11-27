Father Christmas to visit Hare Hatch Sheeplands on Saturday

Father Christmas is set to pay a visit to Hare Hatch Sheeplands on Saturday.

Arriving on the parade at 11am, he will be engaging in a range of festive activities including face painting and games.

Youngsters will also have the opportunity to have breakfast with him in his plastic free grotto.

The Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh will also be involved, helping to raise money for charities in the area, including Twyford Charities Together, Yeldall Manor and the Alexander Devine Hospice Service.