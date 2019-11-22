Members enjoy live music and lunch at Age Concern Remembrance event

A group of 30 day centre members enjoyed a quiz, lunch and live entertainment at an Age Concern Twyford and District remembrance-themed event on Wednesday, November 13.

The event at Twyford Day Centre saw members take part in a remembrance quiz, and enjoy a sausage and mash lunch with an apple crumble for pudding.

Members were also treated to entertainment from bell ringer Carol Wheeler.

Organiser Debbie Heffernan said: “It was all to do with remembering the people that have lost their lives through wars.

“We had a poppy appeal as well so [we had] lots of things going on. The room was decorated with flags and it was lovely.”

The centre hosts monthly events following different themes including the Wild West for a summer event and Halloween.

Debbie added: “It went brilliantly, it went all to plan.

“As long as I knew that everybody enjoyed themselves it was worth doing for them.”