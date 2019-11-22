SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 22
8 °C
Sat, 23
10 °C
Sun, 24
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Members enjoy live music and lunch at Age Concern Remembrance event

    A group of 30 day centre members enjoyed a quiz, lunch and live entertainment at an Age Concern Twyford and District remembrance-themed event on Wednesday, November 13.

    The event at Twyford Day Centre saw members take part in a remembrance quiz, and enjoy a sausage and mash lunch with an apple crumble for pudding.

    Members were also treated to entertainment from bell ringer Carol Wheeler.

    Organiser Debbie Heffernan said: “It was all to do with remembering the people that have lost their lives through wars.

    “We had a poppy appeal as well so [we had] lots of things going on. The room was decorated with flags and it was lovely.”

    The centre hosts monthly events following different themes including the Wild West for a summer event and Halloween.

    Debbie added: “It went brilliantly, it went all to plan.

    “As long as I knew that everybody enjoyed themselves it was worth doing for them.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved