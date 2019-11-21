Charvil choirs set to hold concert at Norden Farm this Sunday

Two choirs from Charvil are set to hold a concert at Norden Farm on Sunday, November 24.

Jewel Tones girls’ choir and Sapphire ladies’ choir, alongside their musical director Suzanne Newman will be taking to the stage from 7pm.

They will be joined by a host of musicians including ukulele group Ukuladies Plus One, dancer Leah-Grace Boonaert and Wind in the Woodwinds, a wind quartet from The Piggott School in Wargrave.

Attendees will also be treated to a range of music, including The Water of Tyne, Old King Cole, a medley from Les Miserables, In the Hall of the Mountain King, and a medley of Christmas favourites.